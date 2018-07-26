FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

McDonald's global same-restaurant sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp topped Wall Street estimates with a 4 percent growth in quarterly sales at its established restaurants globally on Thursday, as customers flocked at its outlets for value menu offerings.

Global sales at stores open at least 13 months rose 4 percent, topping the average analyst estimate of 3.60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to about $1.50 billion, or $1.90 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from about $1.40 billion, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

