October 23, 2018 / 3:35 PM / in 39 minutes

McDonald's to unveil new breakfast items in U.S.

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Tuesday it would launch new breakfast items and a new classic meal deal, as world’s the biggest fast-food chain looks to boost traffic at its slowing U.S. business.

McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said on a post-earnings call that the number of customers in the United States had fallen in the third quarter. The company’s same-store-sales in the market also missed expectations.

The company did not provide more details on the new menu items. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
