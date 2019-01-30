McDonald's U.S. same-store sales miss estimates

Jan 30 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s quarterly comparable sales at U.S. restaurants posted the slowest growth in nearly two years and fell just short of analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as it suffered from intensifying competition from local diners and chains.

Sales at established McDonald’s restaurants in the United States open at least 13 months rose 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, just below the 2.36 percent growth expected on average by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share, in the quarter from $698.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)