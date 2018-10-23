McDonald's U.S. same-store sales misses estimates

Oct 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp quarterly sales at comparable U.S. restaurants fell short of expectations on Tuesday as fierce competition in its home fast food market undermined rise in global revenue.

Sales at established McDonald’s restaurants in the United States open for at least 13 months rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below the 2.55 percent growth expected on average by analysts, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Net income fell to $1.64 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter from $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)