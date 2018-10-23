FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 23, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McDonald's U.S. same-store sales misses estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp quarterly sales at comparable U.S. restaurants fell short of expectations on Tuesday as fierce competition in its home fast food market undermined rise in global revenue.

Sales at established McDonald’s restaurants in the United States open for at least 13 months rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below the 2.55 percent growth expected on average by analysts, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Net income fell to $1.64 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter from $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.