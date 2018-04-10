FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

McDonald's plans to expand its Nordic business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 10 (Reuters) - McDonald’s plans to open 200 restaurants and boost its number of customers by a third over the next 10 years in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, the U.S. fast food chain said in a statement on Tuesday.

McDonald’s, which recently reported its highest sales growth in six years, currently serves 150 million customers annually from around 430 restaurants in the Nordic region.

The expansion will create 5,000 jobs in the region, the company said. (Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; editing by Jason Neely)

