Australia's McGrath Ltd sees losses in final qtr

March 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s McGrath Ltd, the country’s biggest listed real estate agency, on Friday flagged losses in the quarter ending June 30, adding that subdued market conditions have continued in the second half of the year.

In February, the realtor reported a loss in the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.

The company said it generated underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization loss for the eight months ended Feb. 28 of A$4.5 million ($3.20 million) ($1 = 1.4069 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)