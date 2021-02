McGuireWoods is ramping up hiring in its healthcare practice, adding three partners with deep experience assisting telehealth and digital health care clients, the firm announced Thursday.

Jonathan Ishee and Janice Suchyta will join the firm’s Houston office and Andrea Lee Linna will join in Chicago as their new firm looks meet pandemic-related demand in multiple practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3k0jymB