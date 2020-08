McGuireWoods announced the arrival of its newest outgoing U.S. Supreme Court clerk on Tuesday, adding an experienced government and private practice litigator who joined Justice Neil Gorsuch’s chambers mid-career.

Michael Francisco joined the firm’s government investigations and white-collar litigation practice on Monday as a partner after spending a year clerking for Gorsuch.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iP9hI7