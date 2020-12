Bernard McNamee, a former Trump-appointed commissioner at the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is rejoining law firm McGuireWoods and will be new to its consulting arm, the firm said Monday.

McNamee, who left FERC in September, joins the law firm as a partner and McGuireWoods Consulting as a senior advisor focusing on energy and environmental issues.

