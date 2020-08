McGuireWoods on Monday announced that it recruited a top federal white-collar prosecutor in Manhattan, James Cowley, who led the insider-trading case against former U.S. Representative Chris Collins.

Cowley co-led the Southern District of New York’s securities fraud task force and formerly headed up its anti-money laundering and asset forfeiture unit.

