McGuireWoods snags King & Spalding partner trio as client insurance recovery efforts mount

McGuireWoods’ Atlanta office is getting three new partners for its insurance group, the firm announced on Tuesday, in a push to assist clients in recovering pandemic-related losses.

Partners Anthony “Tony” Tatum, Shelby Guilbert and Joseph Englert are joining from King & Spalding, where Tatum co-led the firm’s insurance coverage and recovery practice. Guilbert was a partner in the practice and Englert was a senior associate.

