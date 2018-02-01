FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 1, 2018 / 12:35 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say net income rose 42.6 pct, not 42.5 pct)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the biggest U.S. drug distributor continues to benefit from its tie-up with Walmart .

McKesson and Walmart came together in 2016 to exert their combined negotiating power when buying generic drugs.

McKesson said its third-quarter results were also buoyed by growth in most of its segments. The company’s North America distribution business, its biggest, rose 8 percent.

Total revenue increased about 7 percent to $53.62 billion.

Net income attributable to McKesson jumped 42.6 percent to $903 million, or $4.33 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding items, McKesson earned $3.41 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $2.94, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also narrowed its 2018 adjusted earnings forecast range to between $12.50 and $12.80 per share, from $11.80 to $12.50 as a result of a lower tax rate and share count. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Manas Mishra; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.