Drug distributor McKesson posts smaller 4th-qtr loss

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, as its surgical distribution business was boosted by the company’s recent acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors LLC.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $796 million, or $4.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $1.15 billion, or $5.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $52.43 billion from $51.63 billion.

The company took an impairment charge of $1.39 billion in the year-earlier quarter. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)