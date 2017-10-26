FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drug distributor McKesson's qtrly profit plunges on charges
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drug distributor McKesson's qtrly profit plunges on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp’s quarterly profit plunged, hurt by restructuring and impairment charges.

Net income attributable to McKesson fell to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $307 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter’s earnings included $2.41 per share of non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges and 19 cents per share of restructuring charges, the company said.

Revenue rose to $52.06 billion from $49.96 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.