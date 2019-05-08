UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

(Adds details on CVS contract renewal, full-year forecast)

May 8 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as the recent acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors LLC boosted the U.S. drug distributor’s surgical distribution business.

The company also said it had renewed its distribution partnership with its largest client, CVS Health Corp, through June 2023.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted profit between $13.85 and $14.45 per share. Analysts expect $14.14 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Sales in the surgical unit grew 13 percent to $2 billion, beating consensus estimates of $1.97 billion.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $796 million, or $4.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $1.15 billion, or $5.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company took an impairment charge of $1.39 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

On an adjusted basis, McKesson earned $3.69 per share, while analysts had expected $3.36 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $52.43 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $53.15 billion.

McKesson’s shares were up 1 percent in very light premarket volumes. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)