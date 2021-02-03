McKinsey pauses production of a banking analytical product pending a review

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Consulting firm McKinsey has paused production of a banking analytical product which sells data to corporate and investment banks pending a review of “personnel matters”, a company representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have decided to pause the production of a banking analytical product (known as CIB Insights) pending a review into various personnel matters. Our review is ongoing and we are taking appropriate steps”, the representative said in an emailed statement.

The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that McKinsey has fired or suspended several members of its investment banking research team as it investigates violations of its policies.

A source familiar with the issue told the newspaper that some team members had been terminated while others had been placed on administrative leave.