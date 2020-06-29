Financials
June 29, 2020 / 9:01 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

McLaren arranges $185 mln financing facility with Bahraini bank

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - British supercar manufacturer McLaren Group, which includes the Formula One team, has arranged a 150 million pound ($185.2 million) financing facility with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the Gulf bank said on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the company hard, with sales plunging during a factory shutdown. It announced 1,200 redundancies in May. [nL4N2D82MZ

“Final documentation has been signed and all the necessary approvals have been granted in relation to a ... 150 million (pound) financing facility,” NBB said in a bourse statement.

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56% stake.

Mumtalakat also holds a 44.06% stake in NBB while the government of Bahrain holds a 10.85% stake, Refinitiv data showed.

$1 = 0.8101 pounds Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below