March 14, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Lawyer fired before DePuy hip settlement earned full fee - 7th Circuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday let stand an $87,500 fee award to a lawyer fired a few months before his client accepted a $250,000 settlement from DePuy Orthopaedics Inc over an alleged defective hip replacement.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said the lawyer George McLaughlin had provided Dustan Dobbs sufficient services to justify the fee, equal to 35 percent of his former client’s award, even though it had been rejected once before.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p83HH8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
