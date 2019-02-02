4th Circuit revives EEOC lawsuit over workplace medical exam

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing a South Carolina hospital operator of illegally firing a disabled employee in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court wrongly ruled in favor of McLeod Health when it determined that there was no genuine factual dispute. The panel said the case should have gone to trial because there was more than a “scintilla of evidence” to support EEOC’s claims that Cecilia Whitten was not required to travel to perform the essential functions of her job - editing the company’s internal newsletter - and was wrongfully discharged.

