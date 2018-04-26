FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-France's ERAMET bids $218 mln for Australia's Mineral Deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds ERAMET CEO comment, background)

April 27 (Reuters) - France’s ERAMET said on Friday it will make an all-cash takeover bid for Australia’s Mineral Deposits Ltd at A$1.46 a share, valuing the company at about A$288 million ($218 million).

ERAMET said the offer, pitched at a 26 percent premium to Mineral Deposits’ closing price on Thursday, would enable the full consolidation of the TiZir joint venture, in which each company has a 50 percent stake.

The venture, formed in 2011, operates a titanium dioxide and zircon business in Senegal and Norway.

“For ERAMET, this is a logical step, in line with the Group’s strategy, that consolidates the ownership of the TiZir asset within its portfolio at a time when the Group has improved financial flexibility,” ERAMET Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christel Bories said in a statement.

The French firm said it has a relevant interest in Mineral Deposits of 13.3 percent, made up of an 8 percent direct stake and pre-bid acceptances from investors who own 5.3 percent of the company’s shares.

$1 = 1.3235 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
