A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigations for consumers suing Capital One Financial Corp and First American Financial Corp over data breaches they allege exposed their personal information.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) will convene in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQlfJt