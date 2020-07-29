Dozens of attorneys primed to make or break the case for novel COVID-19 business interruption MDL

At least 40 attorneys have signed up to argue Thursday as the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation weighs petitions to create an MDL for nearly 270 lawsuits seeking Business Interruption (BI) insurance coverage for losses from coronavirus contamination or government orders restricting their operations.

If the petitioners succeed, it will be “the first-ever nationwide insurance coverage MDL in the 52 years since Congress authorized the MDL process,” according to an amicus brief filed by Covington & Burling on behalf of United Policyholders, a nonprofit advocacy group for insureds that opposes consolidation.

