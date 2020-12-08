Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Britain's Mears forecasts lower annual revenue

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mears Group Plc forecast a drop in annual revenue on Tuesday, while saying that it posted a profit for the second half as demand for homecare services recovered from pandemic lows hit earlier this year.

The housing and care services provider said it expects to post a small annual profit and revenue of around 825 million pounds ($1.10 billion), compared with 982.6 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7496 pounds Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up