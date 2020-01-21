Mears to sell England and Wales Domiciliary Care unit, affecting 1,500 jobs

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Mears Group Plc said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks to sell its England and Wales Domiciliary Care business units that would affect about 1,500 jobs across 18 branches.

The company, which gives support services to the social housing and care sectors in Britain, said it expects to report an annual underlying profit before tax on continuing activities in line with expectations.

The company also said it expects to complete the sale of its Scottish Domiciliary Care business in 2020, where it employs 1,000 people. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)