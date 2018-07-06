FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 6, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mears chairman Bob Holt to step down following shareholder pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Mears Group said chairman Bob Holt would not stand for re-election at the company’s 2019 annual general meeting, two days after a shareholder called for his removal.

The social housing and care company said it had received a notice to requisition a general meeting, with proposals to remove Holt from its board and appoint an alternative candidate as non-executive director.

“We are determined that all Board appointments should follow a proper due process and not be imposed on us by a single shareholder,” chief executive David Miles said in a statement.

Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM), which owns 8.93 percent of Mears, on Wednesday called for Holt’s removal due to Mears’ underperformance. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.