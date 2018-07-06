Mears chairman Bob Holt to step down following shareholder pressure

July 6 (Reuters) - Mears Group said chairman Bob Holt would not stand for re-election at the company’s 2019 annual general meeting, two days after a shareholder called for his removal.

The social housing and care company said it had received a notice to requisition a general meeting, with proposals to remove Holt from its board and appoint an alternative candidate as non-executive director.

“We are determined that all Board appointments should follow a proper due process and not be imposed on us by a single shareholder,” chief executive David Miles said in a statement.

Frankfurt-based activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM), which owns 8.93 percent of Mears, on Wednesday called for Holt’s removal due to Mears’ underperformance. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)