ACLU takes on Nebraska meatpacking plant over COVID-19 safety

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday sued Noah’s Ark Plant, a meatpacking plant in Nebraska, alleging the company failed to protect its workers from the dangers of COVID-19.

The ACLU complaint, filed in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, alleges Noah’s Ark’s failed to provide replacements for masks soiled with blood, fat and sweat, didn’t enforce social distancing, and didn’t provide workers with paid leave and coronavirus testing opportunities.

