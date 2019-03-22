Medacta sets April 4 IPO date

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medacta Group SA on Friday announced a price range of 88 to 104 Swiss francs per share for its flotation and said that its stock would likely begin trading on the SIX Swiss exchange on April 4.

The maker of orthopedic implants for knees and spines, which hopes its initial public offering will boost its public profile as it competes with larger, better-known device makers, said it would offer up to 6.56 million shares, worth up to 682 million Swiss francs ($687.15 million).

The sale would be a secondary offering only, with an over-allotment expected on existing shares that the Siccardi family also holds.

Medacta employs 930 people and generated total revenue of 273 million euros ($310.62 million) in 2018 with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation about 32 percent of sales, it has said.

With Medacta, Swiss trainmaker Stadler is also hoping to take advantage of rising markets in the early 2019 to list shares, with its IPO expected within the next few months.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint global coordinators for Medacta's IPO. JP Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild is acting as independent financial adviser to Medacta.