ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss medical device maker Medacta Group SA said on Monday it plans an initial share sale and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the deal to consist of secondary shares only leaving the founding family in control of the company.

Medacta said the initial public offering is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Riham Alkousaa)