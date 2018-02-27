FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Healthcare
February 27, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Medical device maker Medartis plans Swiss IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Medartis Holding AG, a medical device maker specializing in surgical bone repairs, plans to sell shares in an initial public offering (IPO) on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the first half of 2018, it said on Tuesday.

Medartis, whose products are sold in 44 countries, had sales of 105 million Swiss francs ($112 million) and operational EBITDA of 19 million in 2017.

“The planned IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange will provide funds to finance Medartis’s growth and further raise its profile amongst surgeons and other stakeholders around the world,” it said in a statement.

Zuercher Kantonalbank and Bryan, Garnier & Co are joint bookrunners of the IPO and Kepler Cheuvreux is the co-manager.

Vischer AG is legal counsel to the issuer and Davis Polk is advising on U.S. securities law. Walder Wyss is advising the underwriters, while Quarton International is financial adviser to the company.

$1 = 0.9367 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.