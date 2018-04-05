FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 6:34 AM / in 19 hours

MEDIA-Austria's Oberbank puts project financing with Iran on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 5 (Reuters) -

* Austria’s Oberbank puts its financing projects with Iran on hold because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to scupper the 2015 nuclear deal and his refusal to ease sanctions, Austrian daily Kurier says

* Austria’s seventh-biggest lender signed a deal with Iran in September, enabling it to finance new ventures there and making it one of the first European banks to do so

* Oberbank Chief Executive Franz Gasselsberger set out new business principles with regard to Iran, which make financing covered under last year’s agreement impossible, Kurier says

* Oberbank will also put business relationships with business or private customers based in Iran on hold, according to the paper Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Larry King)

