Basic Materials
March 3, 2020 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MEDIA-China Council issues 4,811 force majeure certificates to firms amid virus disruptions

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (here) -- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has issued 4,811 force majeure certificates to protect companies from legal damages stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, covering a total contract value of 373.7 billion yuan ($53.62 billion), Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.9696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below