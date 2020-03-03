MEDIA-China Council issues 4,811 force majeure certificates to firms amid virus disruptions

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (here) -- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has issued 4,811 force majeure certificates to protect companies from legal damages stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, covering a total contract value of 373.7 billion yuan ($53.62 billion), Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.9696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by David Evans)