BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China has loaned 26.2 billion yuan to 1,099 firms involved in epidemic control efforts, and has made 100.6 billion yuan in inclusive loans to small and micro-sized enterprises this year, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

Source link: here Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 0.1426 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by David Evans)