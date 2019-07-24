Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MEDIA-China's FAW Group to invest $786 mln in its own brands - Yicai

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - -- Source link: bit.ly/2Zcsuds -- China's FAW Group Co Ltd plans to invest a combined 5.4 billion yuan ($786 million) in its own brands during 2020-2022, state-backed media Yicai reported on Wednesday. -- The company aims to invest 13.0 billion yuan in three areas in the next three years, including own brands, core technologies and emerging businesses, according to Yicai. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

$1 = 6.8732 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

