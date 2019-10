SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s homegrown regional jet, the ARJ21, made its first international flight, from Harbin in China to Vladivostok in Russia, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on its website on Saturday.

The flight time was 1 hour 3 minutes, according to CCTV.

-- Source link: bit.ly/364BCVc

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy