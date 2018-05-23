MEDIA-CRCC halts production of maglev trains in Changsha - Caixin

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2IHIZ91)

— China Railway Construction Corporation has asked one of its subsidiaries to halt production of maglev trains in Changsha, which is one of China’s two production lines for medium-low-speed maglev locomotives, Caixin reported on Wednesday.

The production halt occurred in early May and comes after the National Development and Reform Commission in March requested local governments and state-owned rail companies to strictly control production of railroad vehicles.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy