FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 23, 2018 / 4:56 AM / in an hour

MEDIA-CRCC halts production of maglev trains in Changsha - Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2IHIZ91)

— China Railway Construction Corporation has asked one of its subsidiaries to halt production of maglev trains in Changsha, which is one of China’s two production lines for medium-low-speed maglev locomotives, Caixin reported on Wednesday.

The production halt occurred in early May and comes after the National Development and Reform Commission in March requested local governments and state-owned rail companies to strictly control production of railroad vehicles.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.