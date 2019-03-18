MEDIA-Egypt signs $2 bln deal to buy Russian fighter jets - Kommersant

* Egypt has signed a deal with Russia to buy more than 20 Sukhoi SU-35 multi-role fighter jets, the Kommersant business daily cited two defence industry sources as saying on Monday.

* The deal, worth an estimated $2 billion, would see Russia supply “more than 20” of the aircraft to Egypt in 2020-2021 as well as weapons for the planes, the newspaper reported.

* The contract shows how Egypt under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has become one of the biggest buyers of Russian weapons and military equipment, the paper said. -- Source link: bit.ly/2JnZXxY -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)