BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - -- Source link: bit.ly/2Fk3Gb4 -- Foreign investment in the industrial sector in China's southwestern city of Chongqing rose 52.4% on year in the first 11 months of 2019, Chongqing Daily reported on Monday.

Major projects included second phase of SK Hynix memory chip project, it said. — Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)