MEDIA-Former Portsmouth FC owner detained in Russia for suspected fraud - RBC

April 12 (Reuters) - Vladimir Antonov, a Russian banker and former owner of English football club Portsmouth, has been detained by police in Russia on suspicion of fraud, Russia’s RBC online news portal reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed police sources.

* A police source said Antonov is suspected of embezzling funds from Sovetsky bank, RBC reported.

* The report said that Sovetsky bank was not officially owned by Antonov. -- Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)