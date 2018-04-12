FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financial Services and Real Estate
April 12, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

MEDIA-Former Portsmouth FC owner detained in Russia for suspected fraud - RBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Vladimir Antonov, a Russian banker and former owner of English football club Portsmouth, has been detained by police in Russia on suspicion of fraud, Russia’s RBC online news portal reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed police sources.

* A police source said Antonov is suspected of embezzling funds from Sovetsky bank, RBC reported.

* The report said that Sovetsky bank was not officially owned by Antonov. -- Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.