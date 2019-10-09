Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2019

MEDIA-French antitrust body plans cartel fine for meal voucher firms - Figaro

** French antitrust body Autorité de la Concurrence plans to fine the four main French meal voucher firms for cartel formation, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website.

** The paper reports that the inquiry focuses on the four key players in the six billion euro French meal voucher market: Ticket Restaurant (Edenred), Chèque Restaurant (Sodexo ), Chèque de Table (Natixis Intertitres) and Chèque Déjeuner (Up).

** Le Figaro reports that the antitrust body suspects that the four firms have exchanged information about their commercial strategy with a view to keep out new market entrants.

** The Autorité de la Concurrence and Sodexo could not immediately be reached for comment. An Edenred spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting by GV De Clercq and Nicolas Delame, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

