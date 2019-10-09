MEDIA-French antitrust body plans cartel fine for meal voucher firms - Figaro

** French antitrust body Autorité de la Concurrence plans to fine the four main French meal voucher firms for cartel formation, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website.

** The paper reports that the inquiry focuses on the four key players in the six billion euro French meal voucher market: Ticket Restaurant (Edenred), Chèque Restaurant (Sodexo ), Chèque de Table (Natixis Intertitres) and Chèque Déjeuner (Up).

** Le Figaro reports that the antitrust body suspects that the four firms have exchanged information about their commercial strategy with a view to keep out new market entrants.

** The Autorité de la Concurrence and Sodexo could not immediately be reached for comment. An Edenred spokesperson declined to comment.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy