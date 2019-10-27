MEDIA-Girodolle to become new CEO of Lazard France - JDD

** French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reports that Jean-Louis Girodolle will become the new CEO of Lazard France, while Charles-Henri Filippi and François Kayat would chair the board together. Andrea Bozzi and Guillaume Molinier would join the bank’s executive committee.

** The new team could be announced in coming days, possibly as soon as on Monday, JDD said.

** Lazard could not immediately be reached for comment.

** Last week, Lazard said that Matthieu Pigasse, chairman and CEO of Lazard France, left the bank after 17 years to pursue a new entrepreneurial project.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)