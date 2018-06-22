FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA-HeidelbergCement could face cement tariffs - Mannheimer Morgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HeidelbergCement cannot rule out that the United States will at some point put tariffs on cement, its Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele tells German newspaper Mannheimer Morgen

* “The USA have imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium, it’s not a big leap from there to the construction material cement as a mass product,” Scheifele is quoted as saying

* Asked whether the group has plans for further large M&A deals following the takeover of Italcementi, Scheifele says that HeidelbergCement is always on the lookout

* “But at the moment, asset prices are not that attractive compared with their quality,” he says, adding the company is now focusing on optimising its portfolio and lowering debt

* Scheifele also says that HeidelbergCement wants to further raise its dividend next year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom Editing by Mark Potter)

