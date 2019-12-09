MEDIA-HSBC wants to sell its French retail banking unit-Les Echos

** French daily Les Echos reports that HSBC has told French union members on Monday afternoon that selling its French retail arm has become a priority. Paper reports that the bank wants to take a decision by end of April

** Les Echos says French and foreign banks may be interested

** Lazard has mandate to assist HSBC

** HSBC tells Les Echos it is reviewing options for retail banking in France, no decision taken

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy