** New Ingenico CEO Nicolas Huss tells Les Echos newspaper that he has been tasked with reviewing strategic options for the group and that there are “no taboo subjects”, and that “all the subjects are on the table”

** Ingenico said last month that it had received “preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction”. Ingenico did not identify its potential suitors, but sources told Reuters that Natixis had been in talks with Ingenico. Natixis however reiterated earlier this month that it did not plan to make an offer for Ingenico.

** Ingenico named Huss as new chief executive earlier this nonth, prompting speculation a new board could strike a deal.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy