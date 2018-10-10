FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA-Leclerc eyeing some Casino's hypermarkets-Challenges

1 Min Read

** The head of French retailer Leclerc tells news magazine Challenges.fr his group is discussing the purchase of some hypermarkets from rival Casino.

** “We are in discussions to buy some Geant hypermarkets of the Casino group,” CEO Michel Edouard Leclerc is quoted as saying.

** Indebted retailer Casino could sell or turn some its 20 loss-making hypermarkets in France into franchises, among options for the stores it has outlined to worker unions, a spokesman told Reuters last week.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

