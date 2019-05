May 5 (Reuters) - CBS Corp’s news division is set to make sweeping changes to its morning and evening anchor lineups with announcements coming from CBS News President Susan Zirinsky as soon as Monday, according to a New York Times report, which cited “several people granted anonymity to describe sensitive internal discussions.”

Source Link: nyti.ms/2J0PFTo

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy