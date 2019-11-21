MEDIA LINK-Shenzhen government warns against rise in “virtual currency” scams – Shanghai Securities News

SHENZHEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Financial authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen have issued a notice warning investors to watch for potential “virtual currency”-related scams as the government promotes blockchain technology, Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

The report said that while risks related to the issuing of blockchain tokens and financing has been greatly reduced since 2017, there has been a small resurgence in virtual currency transaction scams which the local financial department will be investigating. Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by David Kirton)