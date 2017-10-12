FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEDIA-Qatar may take part in IPO of Russia's En+ - Vedomosti
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 3 days ago

MEDIA-Qatar may take part in IPO of Russia's En+ - Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) fund is considering taking part in an initial public share offering of Russia’s En+, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two sources, close to the deal;

* One of the sources said that QIA was invited to take part in En+’s IPO, while another source said that QIA was invited to become an anchor investor. The third source, close to one of the deal organisers, said that QIA could take part in the deal;

* None of the sources disclosed the size of the stake which QIA could buy in En+;

* Russia's En+ Group, which owns a 48 percent stake in aluminium producer Rusal, has said it plans to raise $1.5 billion from the sale of new and existing shares in London and Moscow. -- Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.