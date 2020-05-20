MEDIA-Richter's new uterine fibroid drug could sell EUR 80 mln/yr - MTI cites Vilaggazdasag

May 20 (Reuters) - A Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt. statement for the daily Vilaggazdasag was quoted by national news agency MTI as follows:

* New uterine fibroid drug Relugolix sales could reach EUR 80m a year if the drug is cleared to treat both uterine fibroids and endometriosis;

* Richter expects Relugolix to be available in the European Union from H2 2021, after approval by the European Medicines Agency, in the CIS in 2022, in Latin America in 2023-24, and in Australia and New Zealand in 2023;

* Relugolix is expected to be available for the treatment of endometriosis in Europe from the end of 2022 or early in 223, and in the CIS, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand in 2024;

* Phase III clinical trials of Relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis are under way.

* Richter in exclusive agreement with Myovant Sciences to sell Relugolix Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)