MEDIA-Russia eyes Venezuela base for aircraft - Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* Russia wants to deploy strategic aircraft at a Venezuelan airbase in the Caribbean Sea south-east of the United States, the Nezavisimaya daily newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.

* Two Russian strategic bomber aircraft landed in Venezuela earlier this week in a show of support for the socialist government in Caracas that infuriated Washington.

* Nezavisimaya Gazeta cited unnamed military and diplomatic sources as saying that Russia wanted to deploy strategic aircraft to a military airfield on the island of La Orchila off the coast of Venezuela.

* Venezuela’s laws do not allow it to host foreign military bases, but it can temporarily host foreign military planes, the newspaper wrote.

* It said Caracas had offered to host Russian planes there in the past and that Moscow had not taken up the offer, but that it had had a change of heart in light of the U.S. plan to exit a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty with Russia.

* Washington accuses Moscow of violating the pact and has said it will pull out of it if Russia does not fall back into line. Moscow insists it has not flouted the treaty. -- Source link: bit.ly/2RT1agC -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)